Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.66

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.66 and last traded at $37.27, with a volume of 9186 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Arconic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. Arconic had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $371,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Zik sold 6,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $229,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,756 shares of company stock worth $788,073 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic during the first quarter valued at $74,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arconic (NYSE:ARNC)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

