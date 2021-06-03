Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins Sells 10,990 Shares

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 10,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $686,765.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,881.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ACA opened at $61.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.95. Arcosa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $68.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 4.82%. On average, analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Arcosa by 4,860.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Arcosa in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. G.Research raised Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.20.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

