Arepacoin Price Hits $0.0041 on Major Exchanges (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Arepacoin has a market capitalization of $71,223.88 and approximately $15.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Arepacoin has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. One Arepacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 96.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Arepacoin

AREPA is a coin. Its launch date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,162,744 coins. Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/# . The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars.

