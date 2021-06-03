Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $248,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,623,764,000 after acquiring an additional 676,481 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,266,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,089,000 after purchasing an additional 273,272 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,193,000 after purchasing an additional 767,458 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $411,979,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 19.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,183,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,221,000 after purchasing an additional 528,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

NYSE EMR opened at $97.48 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $97.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.73.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.