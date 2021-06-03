Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $73.95 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $40.51 and a twelve month high of $80.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.13.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

