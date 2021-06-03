Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMMO. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 252.9% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 170,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,294,000 after buying an additional 122,221 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 575,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,061,000 after purchasing an additional 98,713 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $7,550,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,438,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 350,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,411,000 after purchasing an additional 42,230 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $82.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.92. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.37 and a fifty-two week high of $89.13.

