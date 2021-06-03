Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,519 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LUMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.03.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.48. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.