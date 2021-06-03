Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,575 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,644,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,589,000,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387,655 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,660,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,482,000 after acquiring an additional 586,697 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,942,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404,563 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 19,357,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,947,000 after acquiring an additional 867,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 419.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,382,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,357,000 after acquiring an additional 9,191,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $36.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.93. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.90 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.