Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Shares Purchased by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management raised its stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,993 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Argan comprises approximately 2.4% of Dean Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Dean Capital Management owned approximately 0.42% of Argan worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Argan by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 398,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,269,000 after purchasing an additional 111,806 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Argan in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Argan by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 241,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Argan in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Argan by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 68,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.17 million, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.54. Argan, Inc. has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $55.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.90.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $117.24 million for the quarter. Argan had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 7.26%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, Director W G. Champion Mitchell sold 15,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $789,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Hibbert Watson sold 939 shares of Argan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $50,875.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,126.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,461 shares of company stock worth $865,944 in the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Argan Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through three segments: Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services.

