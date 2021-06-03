Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Reaches New 52-Week High at $342.98

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $342.98 and last traded at $342.79, with a volume of 15839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $334.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.53.

The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $319.53.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 167 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.01, for a total transaction of $50,769.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,902,769.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,757,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,450,198.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,135 shares of company stock worth $23,287,105. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 127,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,067,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 10,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

