Arizona State Retirement System Acquires Shares of 5,636 Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSII. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth $549,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth $388,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 152,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 24,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth $330,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSII stock opened at $43.72 on Thursday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $46.33. The company has a market cap of $852.50 million, a P/E ratio of -26.34 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.76.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $193.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 16.08% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HSII shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist increased their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $319,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,155 shares in the company, valued at $134,434.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

