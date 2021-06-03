Arizona State Retirement System Buys New Position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SP Plus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SP Plus by 249.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SP Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SP Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SP Plus alerts:

Shares of SP opened at $32.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $756.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. SP Plus Co. has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $36.71.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SP Plus Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on SP Plus from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other SP Plus news, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $53,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $119,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP).

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.