Arizona State Retirement System Makes New $217,000 Investment in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,920 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FBMS. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,823,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of The First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,873,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,736,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,490,000 after buying an additional 71,984 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 255.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 46,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,572,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,554,000 after buying an additional 44,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Get The First Bancshares alerts:

FBMS opened at $38.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.26. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46. The company has a market capitalization of $817.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.15.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The First Bancshares had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $48.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.33 million. As a group, analysts predict that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th.

The First Bancshares Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS).

Receive News & Ratings for The First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.