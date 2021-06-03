Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Boosts Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 566,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 107,602 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.24% of S&P Global worth $199,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPGI opened at $379.83 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $398.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $376.03. The firm has a market cap of $91.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.85.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

