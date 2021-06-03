Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $165.47 Million Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 76.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,573,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,837,844 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.09% of PagSeguro Digital worth $165,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 10.4% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 39,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,641 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Dumac Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth $3,413,000. Institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of PAGS opened at $50.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.64. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $62.83. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.10 and a beta of 1.56.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.