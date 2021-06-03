Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Increases Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 97.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,532,619 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 755,606 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.89% of First Republic Bank worth $255,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,554,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at $10,822,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 69.0% in the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at $4,960,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 45.4% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.25.

FRC opened at $192.89 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $100.38 and a 12 month high of $194.52. The firm has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.23.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

