Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Raises Stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,140,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496,170 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.41% of CAE worth $117,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CAE by 305.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,102,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,765 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter worth $414,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of CAE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CAE by 147,876.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 139,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of CAE by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,144,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,599,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $30.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.03. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $31.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

CAE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Desjardins upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

