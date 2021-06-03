Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 443,207 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,932,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443,207 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $180,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $102.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.02. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.64 and a 52-week high of $106.99.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, CAO Christopher Cade sold 9,864 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $1,006,226.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,226.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,968 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $209,060.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 632,121 shares of company stock valued at $64,052,576. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.