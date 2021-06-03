Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 557,077 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,475,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 557,077 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $219,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AL. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Air Lease stock opened at $47.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.48. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.17.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.04 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

