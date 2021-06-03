Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,183,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.46% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $625,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 270,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,425,000 after buying an additional 139,435 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,746,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABG shares. Truist upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.89.

NYSE:ABG opened at $193.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $216.88.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 4,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total value of $773,723.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,335.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

