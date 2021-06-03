AscendEX (BitMax) Token Price Hits $2.00 (BTMX)

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. One AscendEX (BitMax) Token coin can now be bought for $2.00 or 0.00003550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AscendEX (BitMax) Token has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and approximately $40.14 million worth of AscendEX (BitMax) Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AscendEX (BitMax) Token has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AscendEX (BitMax) Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00082120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00022955 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $392.04 or 0.01017532 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,586.20 or 0.09307831 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00052003 BTC.

AscendEX (BitMax) Token Profile

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling AscendEX (BitMax) Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AscendEX (BitMax) Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AscendEX (BitMax) Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AscendEX (BitMax) Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AscendEX (BitMax) Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AscendEX (BitMax) Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.