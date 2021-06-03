Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) PT Raised to $196.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $190.00 to $196.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ASND. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.86.

ASND stock opened at $128.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.75. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $119.11 and a 52 week high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

