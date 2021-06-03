Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product pipeline consist of TransCon Human Growth Hormone, TransCon Treprostinil, TransCon Insulin, TransCon Peptide and TransCon Ranibizumab, which are in different clinical stage, for the treatments of hormone deficiency, endocrinology, central nervous system disorders, infectious diseases and diabetes. Its technology includes TransCon which develop prodrug therapies. Ascendis Pharma A/S is based in Denmark. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ASND. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $196.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $128.94 on Wednesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $119.11 and a fifty-two week high of $183.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.21. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.75.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASND. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,412,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $826,408,000 after acquiring an additional 546,890 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,046,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $779,323,000 after buying an additional 279,363 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,341,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $890,874,000 after purchasing an additional 57,110 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,167,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,212,000 after purchasing an additional 158,483 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 60.6% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,436,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,198,000 after purchasing an additional 542,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

