Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) CEO Antonio J. Pietri Sells 48,030 Shares of Stock

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $6,631,021.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,395,282.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $136.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.64. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.55 and a 12 month high of $162.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. The company had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

