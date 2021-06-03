Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet cut shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of Associated Capital Group stock opened at $37.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.35. The firm has a market cap of $832.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.31. Associated Capital Group has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $42.38.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $54,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $100,251.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,327 shares of company stock valued at $644,262. 85.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 81,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

