Atheios (ATH) Market Capitalization Tops $47,476.39

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Atheios has a total market cap of $47,476.39 and $18.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Atheios has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Atheios alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,939.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,842.01 or 0.07298530 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $716.62 or 0.01840339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.53 or 0.00491860 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.46 or 0.00178383 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.41 or 0.00789459 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.61 or 0.00484375 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007438 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.94 or 0.00441559 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 44,238,944 coins and its circulating supply is 40,641,102 coins. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.