Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) shares were down 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.78 and last traded at $18.78. Approximately 1,709 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 259,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $688.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.35.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Athira Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

