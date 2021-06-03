Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Raised to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $62.12 on Tuesday. Atlas Copco has a 12 month low of $38.78 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 27.13%. As a group, analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.