Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.91

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.91 and last traded at $13.07, with a volume of 25152 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.

AEXAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Atos to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Atos in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Atos in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th.

About Atos

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

