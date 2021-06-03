Atria Investments LLC Acquires 601 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,817 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tamar Securities LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $1,239,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Tesla by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,320 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 157,800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $105,399,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total transaction of $930,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,164,014.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $78,728,322. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $605.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $658.54. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $171.69 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $582.93 billion, a PE ratio of 605.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. Tesla’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.19.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

