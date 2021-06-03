Atria Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,545 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 24,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,178,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,608,000 after acquiring an additional 23,037 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 8,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.62.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $96.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $150.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.99. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.37 and a fifty-two week high of $98.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

