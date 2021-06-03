Atria Investments LLC Increases Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,937 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $23,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in FedEx by 2,928.2% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after buying an additional 40,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $306.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $81.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $127.29 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $295.43.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total transaction of $4,231,962.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,542,955.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Vertical Research began coverage on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.59.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

