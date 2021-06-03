Atria Investments LLC Lowers Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Atria Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $6,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $462,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 459.2% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 214,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,703,000 after purchasing an additional 176,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,630,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $111.30 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $60.61 and a 12-month high of $159.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.