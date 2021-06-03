Atria Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,502 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock worth $5,014,130 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $449.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.77. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $362.90 and a 12-month high of $455.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $447.67.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

