Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:AI)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$14.18. 13,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.40, a quick ratio of 108.97 and a current ratio of 109.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.70. The company has a market cap of C$602.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of C$10.06 and a 52-week high of C$14.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$13.30 to C$14.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

