AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,976 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 2.2% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 3.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in AT&T by 1.7% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 2.2% during the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in AT&T by 1.7% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 20,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

NYSE T traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $29.49. The company had a trading volume of 237,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,846,012. The firm has a market cap of $210.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

