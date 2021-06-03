Auctus Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Auctus coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Auctus has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Auctus has a market cap of $6.53 million and $72,583.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Auctus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00082595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004671 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00104814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00024386 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $391.89 or 0.01015365 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00052768 BTC.

Auctus Profile

Auctus (CRYPTO:AUC) is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 51,802,915 coins. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Auctus is auctus.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Auctus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.