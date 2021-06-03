Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Short Interest Update

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,810,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the April 29th total of 3,770,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.81.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $457,922. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Chandler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $198.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $199.52. The company has a market capitalization of $84.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.54.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

