Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX) were down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.48 and last traded at C$1.48. Approximately 14,364 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 28,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.49.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.36 million and a P/E ratio of -9.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.52.

About Avante Logixx (CVE:XX)

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential, commercial, and enterprise clients. The company offers physical protection services, including guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport services.

