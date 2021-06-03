Aveo Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 44,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,000. iShares Asia 50 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 55.4% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 178.2% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter.

AIA traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.14. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,444. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.62. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $102.50.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

