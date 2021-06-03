Aveo Capital Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,091 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $57.21. 262,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,216,564. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $61.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.46.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,789,475 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

