Aveo Capital Partners LLC Invests $1 Million in ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.03% of ProShares Ultra Real Estate as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth about $486,000.

URE traded up $2.15 on Thursday, reaching $89.46. 11,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,621. ProShares Ultra Real Estate has a twelve month low of $48.64 and a twelve month high of $89.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.26.

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

