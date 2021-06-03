Aveo Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $268.52. The company had a trading volume of 26,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,390. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.07. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $190.24 and a one year high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

