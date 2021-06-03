Aveo Capital Partners LLC Purchases 18,094 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 290.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,094 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000.

VEU traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $64.54. 53,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,833,744. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $46.36 and a 12 month high of $65.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.54.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

