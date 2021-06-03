Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Shares Sold by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC cut its position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,917 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.20% of Avid Technology worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,386,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,369,000 after purchasing an additional 20,814 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,974,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,685,000 after buying an additional 313,985 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after buying an additional 12,508 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 70,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 246,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 43,225 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVID opened at $31.68 on Thursday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $32.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $94.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.84 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 25,000 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $521,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 345,050 shares in the company, valued at $7,194,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $28,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,076.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,022 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,113 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

