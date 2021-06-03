Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Has $5.81 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 3.6% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Accenture by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,986,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Accenture by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 328,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,801,000 after buying an additional 107,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $281.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.13. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $194.83 and a 12 month high of $294.50. The stock has a market cap of $178.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

