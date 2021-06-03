Baader Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $38.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.66. The firm has a market cap of $103.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.91.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. Analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 12.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

