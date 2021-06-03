Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of Banco de Sabadell stock opened at $0.77 on Thursday. Banco de Sabadell has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.61.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

