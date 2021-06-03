Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BKRIY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. AlphaValue upgraded Bank of Ireland Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Bank of Ireland Group stock opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.63. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $6.60.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

