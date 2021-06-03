Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 2,574 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned 0.16% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $5,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period.

TAN stock opened at $76.80 on Thursday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $32.97 and a 12-month high of $125.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.91.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

